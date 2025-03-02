Woman killed in vehicle crash in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — Police in Golden are investigating a vehicle crash at the intersection of Colorado 93 and Washington Street Saturday.

It happened around 4:49 p.m.

Police said a woman riding in the front passenger seat of a vehicle was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. No other injuries were reported.

Police have yet to determine the cause of the crash.