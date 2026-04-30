Woman killed in Centennial T-bone crash, sheriff's office says

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A woman was killed in a T-bone crash in Centennial late Wednesday night, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of E. Smoky Hill Road and S. Telluride Street.

Deputies said one of the vehicles involved in the crash struck the side of the second vehicle at the lighted intersection.

It’s unclear what vehicle the fatal victim was in.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other details were available.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.