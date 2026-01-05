Woman killed by mountain lion in Larimer County is identified by coroner's office

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The person who was attacked and killed by a mountain lion in Larimer County on New Year's Day has been identified as a 46-year-old woman from Fort Collins.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified her as Kristen Marie Kovatch.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy on Jan. 5. They determined that Kovatch's injuries were consistent with a mountain lion attack and ruled the cause of death as asphyxia due to external neck compression. The manner of death was ruled as an accident.

As Denver7 has previously reported, a group of hikers on the Crosier Mountain Trail came across a mountain lion near a person on the ground around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 1. They were able to scare it away with rocks and then went to try to help the woman. A physician within that group was unable to find a pulse on her, said CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose on Jan. 1.

CPW officers, Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies, Estes Park police and Glen Haven Area Volunteer firefighters all responded to this incident.

They launched a large and extensive search for mountain lions in the area.

CPW biologists ended up euthanizing two mountain lions they found close by, Van Hoose said. Their bodies will be tested during a necropsy to see if they were involved in the attack, if they had any diseases and if they should be considered adult or subadult animals. CPW has been attempting to locate a third mountain lion but has not been successful as of publishing time.

"In accordance with CPW policies, any wildlife involved in a human attack must be euthanized to ensure public safety," Van Hoose said.

She explained this further in an interview with Denver7 on Friday, saying that once an animal has lost its healthy fear of humans and has taken a step to attack people, "we can't, in good conscience, leave that on the landscape. That's a threat both to humans and to other animals."

The Associated Press reported on Friday that Gary Messina from Glen Haven had been running on the same trail a few weeks prior when he came across a mountain lion. He said he took a quick photo and then the animal lunged at him. He said he threw his phone at the predator, yelled at it and kicked dirt in its direction while it tried to circle behind him. He managed to hit it on the head with a stick before it ran off, he told the AP.

“I had to fight it off because it was basically trying to maul me,” Messina said. “I was scared for my life and I wasn’t able to escape. I tried backing up and it would try to lunge at me.”

Watch Denver7's latest report on this incident in the video below, which includes a dive into what is fact vs. fiction and how you can stay safe on the trails.

Suspected mountain lion attack: The latest on a woman's death on Larimer County trail

Colorado is home to an estimated 3,800 to 4,400 mountain lions, CPW says.

According to CPW, the agency has documented 28 mountain lion attacks that resulted in injury in the state since 1990. Of those, 11 happened in the northeast quadrant of the state, which includes Larimer County. During that same time frame, the state has seen two confirmed fatalities and one suspected fatality — a 3-year-old boy — due to a mountain lion attack. One of the confirmed human fatalities and the unconfirmed one both happened in this northeast quadrant, according to CPW.

Across North America, fewer than 20 people have died of a mountain lion attack in more than 100 years, CPW reported in 2019.

Back in February 2019, Denver7 reported on a mountain lion attack at Horsetooth Mountain in Larimer County where a 31-year-old runner was attacked by one of the animals. He was able to escape.

CPW provided the following tips on what to do if you encounter a mountain lion:



Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly and never turn your back on it.

Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion's instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.

Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you're wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won't panic and run.

If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. Try to convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.

Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools and their bare hands successfully. If you have trekking poles or keys, use those too. CPW recommends targeting the eye and nose as these are sensitive areas. Remain standing or try to get back up.