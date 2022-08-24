Woman injured, possible suspect found dead after shooting in Denver

DENVER — A woman was injured and a possible suspect died following an early morning shooting near Denver's Kennedy Golf Course.

The Denver Police Department said officers responded to a shooting along the 9800 block of E. Girard Avenue just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police found two injured people at the scene.

A woman was transported to a hospital and is stable, police said. She is expected to survive.

A man, believed to have been the shooting suspect, died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

No other details were available as of Wednesday morning.