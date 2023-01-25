Woman injured in shooting at Adams County shopping center along Sheridan Boulevard

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One woman was injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Adams County on Wednesday morning and authorities are currently searching for the suspect.

Sgt. Adam Sherman with the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the call about shots fired came in around 10:35 a.m. and deputies responded to the Berkeley Village shopping center along the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

Deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound and applied a tourniquet to help her, Sherman said. She was transported to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Sherman said it appears that the front of multiple businesses were shot. The injured woman was inside one of the businesses, he said.

The sheriff's office said there is limited suspect information available, but he has been identified as a man.

It wasn't yet clear if this was a targeted attack or random.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses to learn more.

Northbound Sheridan Boulevard was closed between Interstate 70 and Colorado Highway 95 Frontage Road until about 12:05 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

