Woman hospitalized after moose attack in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has been hospitalized after a moose attacked her while she was walking her dog in Boulder County on Wednesday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared the news on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 p.m. west of Jamestown.

The woman had been walking her dog off-leash near her home when the moose knocked her to the ground and stomped on her multiple times, CPW said. She was transported to a hospital with injuries to her head and back.

CPW officers tried to find the moose, but were not successful. They put signs around the area warning people of an aggressive moose.

"A majority of reported moose attacks involve dogs, as moose view them as predators or potential threats," CPW said. "Pets should be kept on a leash when recreating outdoors, especially near riparian habitats where moose prefer to live."

If you encounter an aggressive moose, use rocks, trees or vehicles as barriers to stay away from the animal. Aggressive moose will show the following signs:



Laid back ears

Raised hairs on their neck

Lowered head

Swaying back and forth

Licking their snout

Cocking their head

Rolling their eyes and ears back

As a rule of thumb, CPW says if a moose is reacting to your presence, you are too close.