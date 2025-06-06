Woman found deceased amid house fire investigation east of Longmont

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — One person was found deceased in a residential fire early Friday morning along Highway 119 east of Longmont, authorities say.

Between 3:30 a.m. and 3:40 a.m. Friday, a person reported a home on fire behind a commercial building near Weld County Road 7 and Colorado Highway 119, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue. When firefighters arrived, they requested additional units to help put out the fire.

Code 10 Photography

Mountain View Fire Rescue said firefighters were able to gain control of the fire after about 20 minutes, though it took several hours to fully extinguish it.

Code 10 Photography

Initially, the fire department said six people were inside the home when the fire broke out. Several people were evaluated at the scene and one was brought to a hospital for burns.

In an update a few hours later, Mountain View Fire Rescue said they found a deceased woman inside the home. She has not been identified.

Code 10 Photography

Mountain View Fire Rescue is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The Weld County Sheriff's Office will investigate the death.

No other details were immediately available.