Woman faces charges in Larimer County crash the killed 10-year-old boy

Posted at 9:51 AM, Oct 07, 2023
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A driver involved in a crash that killed a 10-year-old boy on a bicycle in August is now facing charges, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Amy Weiss, 53, was charged careless driving resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence — both misdemeanors.

The charges come after investigators said they found evidence of distracted driving.

The incident occurred in a Timnath neighborhood on Aug. 2 just before 6 p.m. A 2019 Audi SUV was traveling eastbound on River Pass Road and hit a cyclist traveling south on Saddle Horn Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cyclist, identified as Oliver Stratton, 10, of Timnath, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office said evidence gathered during the investigation showed that several environmental factors impacted visibility for both the driver and the cyclist. But they also allegedly found evidence of distracted driving.

