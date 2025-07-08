Woman faces 2 felony arson charges in connection with grass fire west of Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old from Louisville is accused of arson after emergency personnel extinguished a fire last month between Flagstaff Drive and Boulder Canyon Drive in Boulder County.
On Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said it had served Zasquin Benally-Bartell, 31, of Louisville with a felony summons for two counts of fourth-degree arson.
On the evening of June 14, a person called 911 to report a small fire — about a quarter of an acre — burning in the area. Multiple agencies responded and extinguished the fire, which was mid-slope about 1/4 mile southwest of Eben G. Fine Park, Boulder Fire-Rescue said. Nobody was injured and nearby structures were not damaged.
Fire investigators with Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks found two points of origin for a fire. A sheriff's office deputy identified Benally-Bartell as the suspect using evidence at the scene and eyewitness statements.
Benally-Bartell is scheduled to appear on the charges at the Boulder County Jail on July 11, the sheriff's office said.
No other details were available Monday evening.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.