Woman faces 2 felony arson charges in connection with grass fire west of Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 31-year-old from Louisville is accused of arson after emergency personnel extinguished a fire last month between Flagstaff Drive and Boulder Canyon Drive in Boulder County.

On Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said it had served Zasquin Benally-Bartell, 31, of Louisville with a felony summons for two counts of fourth-degree arson.

On the evening of June 14, a person called 911 to report a small fire — about a quarter of an acre — burning in the area. Multiple agencies responded and extinguished the fire, which was mid-slope about 1/4 mile southwest of Eben G. Fine Park, Boulder Fire-Rescue said. Nobody was injured and nearby structures were not damaged.

Boulder Fire-Rescue

Fire investigators with Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks found two points of origin for a fire. A sheriff's office deputy identified Benally-Bartell as the suspect using evidence at the scene and eyewitness statements.

Benally-Bartell is scheduled to appear on the charges at the Boulder County Jail on July 11, the sheriff's office said.

No other details were available Monday evening.