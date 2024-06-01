Woman dies after falling off e-bike, into Boulder Creek in Boulder Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was killed after she fell off her e-bike and into Boulder Creek in Boulder Canyon Friday afternoon.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the Boulder City and County Communications Centers received 911 calls about a woman who was floating face down in Boulder Creek around 4:22 p.m. First responders used information from the woman's husband and bystanders and located her near the 40-mile mark of Boulder Canyon, just west of the popular swimming area.

First responders pulled the woman from the creek and performed life-saving measures, but she succumbed to her injuries after she was taken to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was riding e-bikes with her husband along the bike path near the creek when she fell off her bike and into the water.

Several agencies responded to help, including Boulder Fire-Rescue, Sunshine and Four Mile Fire Protection Districts and Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers.

The sheriff's office concluded its release by highlighting "the importance of safety while recreating in Boulder County, especially near water sources that may appear deceptively calm but can be hazardous."