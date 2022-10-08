Woman dies after being struck by Aurora Water vehicle

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died after she was struck by an Aurora Water vehicle Friday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Around 9 a.m., officers and medical personnel were called out for a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of East 6th Ave. and North Helena Street.

Aurora police said a 66-year-old woman was crossing East 6th, walking from the north side of the road to the south, using the crosswalk. At that time, a 2015 Ford F-350 truck belonging to Aurora Water was traveling northbound on Helena Street. The truck was making a left turn onto East 6th and struck the woman, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Her identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the Aurora Water truck, a 28-year-old man, remained on scene. Aurora PD said he showed no signs of impairment, and speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. The driver voluntarily submitted to a blood draw analysis, according to Aurora police. He was also tested for drugs and alcohol through the city's provider immediately after the crash, per city policy, the police department said. Those results are pending.

The driver of the Aurora Water truck has not been cited, Aurora police said Friday.

“We’re extremely saddened by today’s incident,” Marshall Brown, general manager for Aurora Water, said in a press release. “We’re fully cooperating with the investigation and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash-camera video is asked to reach out to investigators. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is Aurora's 36th traffic-related death this year, according to Aurora PD.