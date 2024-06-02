Woman dies in rafting accident on Poudre River Thursday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman died in a rafting accident on the Poudre River in Larimer County Thursday.

An empty commercial raft floating on the water near Greyrock Trailhead on Highway 14 led to several calls to emergency services around 12:55 p.m., according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews later located a group from the raft on the riverbank where the victim was receiving CPR before EMS personnel took over and transported her to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was injured when the raft she was in struck a bridge pylon. No other injuries were reported.

The woman, whose name was not released, was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital.

“This is a tragic loss that deeply impacts someone’s loved ones and our whole community,” said Captain Tim Keeton in a statement.

The raft became stuck in the pylon during the crash and may be visible until it can be safely removed, the sheriff’s office said.

This is the first known rafting death of the season.

On Saturday, a man died and a second man is missing after a rafting accident on the Colorado River in the Yarmony Rapids area.