Woman crossing the street dies after high school student struck her in Grand Junction, CSP says

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A woman crossing the street died after she was hit by a high school driver in Grand Junction on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

At 8:03 a.m. Monday, troopers with CSP responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Warrior Way and E. 1/2 Road. This is about one block south of Central High School.

CSP said troopers investigated the scene and determined a 66-year-old woman had been on the north side of the intersection walking east across Warrior Way when a high school student, who was driving a pickup truck north on Warrior Way, went through the intersection and struck her.

The woman died at the scene. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will identify her at a later date.

The intersection shut down in all directions. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anybody who saw this crash is asked to call CSP Dispatch at 970-858-2250. CSP's Vehicular Crimes unit is investigating the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details were immediately available.

