Woman critically injured in shooting drives to Aurora business for help

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora say a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds drove to a business on E. Colfax Avenue in Aurora and collapsed inside after driving there for help Saturday night.

Officers later found a bullet hole in her vehicle parked outside the business at 15500 E. Colfax Avenue.

She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and, as of now, remains in critical condition and unable to explain what happened, according to police.

Investigators are still working to determine where the shooting occurred and are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.