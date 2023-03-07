Woman at El Paso County Jail dies of fentanyl intoxication, suspect facing drug distribution charges

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 44-year-old woman who was in custody at the El Paso County Jail died of a fentanyl intoxication and another woman faces charges of bringing contraband to the jail, according to El Paso County authorities.

An El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy sheriff found the woman unresponsive in her cell around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy began life-saving measures and requested medical assistance.

Despite their efforts, the woman died. The coroner later ruled her death was the result of a fentanyl intoxication.

Metro Narcotics — a multi-jurisdictional drug task force — and the sheriff's office's Criminal Intelligence Unit began to investigate her death and identify who supplied the fentanyl to her.

On Friday, the sheriff's office said a previously incarcerated person at the jail was arrested and booked into the jail on charges of proximate cause of death by unlawful distribution and introducing contraband. Both are felonies. The woman, Katariina Gibson, 27, had her bond set at $100,000.

Denver7 has redacted the deceased woman's name.