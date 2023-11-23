Woman arrested following Wednesday night shooting in southeast Denver, police say

DENVER – A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred following an altercation in southeast Denver late Wednesday evening.

Denver police responded to the shooting on S. Kearney St. near the intersection with E. Exposition Ave. at around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary information indicates that the suspect – 61-year-old Nancy Ryan – and the victim, who was only identified as a man, are known to each other and there appeared to be a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect prior to the shooting, police said in a news release late Thursday morning.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of S Kearney St. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/FcWq8KQ6TQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 23, 2023

The victim is expected to survive, they added.

Ryan was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree assault. She is being held in Denver jail.

The investigation is ongoing and final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

