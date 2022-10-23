Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora

DENVER — A woman was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle that also critically injured a second person in Aurora Saturday.

Valerie Zamora, 50, of Aurora was arrested a short distance away from the scene of the crash on S. Peoria Street near the intersection of E. Warren Place, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash occurred around 4:45 p.m.

Police said a Honda motorcycle driven by a man with a female passenger was going southbound on S. Peoria Street and struck the rear of a Subaru Outback that pulled out of a parking lot across all lanes of Peoria. The motorcycle then struck a stationary Toyota SUV.

The man and the woman on the Honda motorcycle were transported to the hospital where the woman was later pronounced deceased. The man remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Zamora was reportedly driving the Subaru and is accused of taking off after the crash. Police said she was located by officers a short distance away and taken into custody on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased victim once she has been positively identified and next of kin notified.

The intersection was closed for a few hours as police collected evidence. Police said the investigation is ongoing, but alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.