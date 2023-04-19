Woman allegedly trespassed unlocked vehicles at Thunder Ridge, Highlands Ranch high schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who trespassed several unlocked vehicles in the parking lots at Thunder Ridge and Highlands Ranch high schools.

The trespasses happened on April 12 between 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Caught on camera: Can you help us identify this woman who trespassed several unlocked vehicles in the ThunderRidge HS and Highlands Ranch HS parking lots? She allegedly stole credit cards from one car and used them at local stores. Last seen in white Chevrolet U-Haul truck with… pic.twitter.com/DfgxpvfrPk — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 19, 2023

The woman allegedly stole credit cards from one car and used them at local stores, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman was last seen driving a white Chevrolet U-Haul truck that did not have plates.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vondra at (303) 784-7879.