Woman allegedly trespassed unlocked vehicles at Thunder Ridge, Highlands Ranch high schools

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:41 PM, Apr 19, 2023
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who trespassed several unlocked vehicles in the parking lots at Thunder Ridge and Highlands Ranch high schools.

The trespasses happened on April 12 between 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

The woman allegedly stole credit cards from one car and used them at local stores, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman was last seen driving a white Chevrolet U-Haul truck that did not have plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vondra at (303) 784-7879.

