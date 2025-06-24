Woman accused of lying to receive parental evaluator license sentenced to 4 years in prison

DENVER — A former Colorado woman who falsely claimed she had a PhD in order to receive a license as a parental evaluator was sentenced to four years in prison.

In October 2024, Shannon McShane, 58, was charged with 15 counts: eight counts of attempting to influence a public servant, five counts of forgery, perjury and retaliation against a victim or witness. In April, she pleaded guilty to retaliation against a victim or witness (Class 4 felony), attempt to influence a public servant (Class 4 felony) and perjury (misdemeanor) as part of a plea deal.

“We take fraud—and efforts to undermine the integrity of our judicial process—seriously,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said at the time. “The defendant’s actions created real harm, and this plea agreement holds her accountable.”

On Monday, McShane was sentenced to four years in prison. She was given credit for 28 days served and must pay court fees.

State CO parental evaluator allegedly used fake credentials to obtain state license Sydney Isenberg

McShane falsely claimed she earned a PhD in psychology from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, which allowed her to obtain licensure with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies as a licensed psychologist, certified addiction counselor and licensed addiction counselor, according to the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Over six years, McShane served in several positions within the State of Colorado, including as a child and family investigator in child custody cases. In that role, according to the AG's office, McShane would conduct investigations and provide judges and magistrates with reports as well as recommendations on parenting time and decision-making for children. She testified under oath that she held a PhD.

In addition, McShane also applied for and obtained a position within the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. On those applications, she stated that she earned a PhD, according to the AG's office.

Investigators said the University of Hertfordshire did not have records of McShane as a student or graduate.

State Father whose kids were relocated speaks out after parental evaluator indicted Jessica Crawford

The day after McShane's indictment, Denver7 spoke with Steve Ramirez, whose case was mentioned in the 26-page court filing.

McShane evaluated Ramirez and submitted a report to the court during his 2022 child custody case. Following that report, Ramirez's three children were relocated to live with their mother in California, even though they had not lived with her in four years.

"According to [McShane], I was some high-class gang member," Ramirez said.



Hear more from the father in the video player below

Colorado father whose children were relocated speaks out after state parental evaluator indicted

Ramirez's attorney fought to disprove McShane's accusations. According to her indictment, the judge in the case had "deep concern for her credibility. He found that the report and testimony were so lopsided that he had McShane removed from the roster of eligible child and family investigators (CFIs) in the 13th Judicial District.” The judge also sent a letter to the district attorney's office referring McShane for criminal charges, according to the court document.

After several months and thousands of dollars in legal fees, Ramirez's children came back to Colorado.