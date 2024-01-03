Woman, 90, dies in hospital after she was hit by car in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are investigating a crash where a driver hit and killed a 90-year-old woman who was walking in a crosswalk on Wednesday morning.

The Boulder Police Department said its officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and Alpine Avenue around 9:18 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found an injured pedestrian. The woman, who was 90 years old, was transported to a hospital, where she died Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Based on officers' investigation, they said the driver of a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica was headed south on Broadway and turned left onto Alpine Avenue. The driver struck the 90-year-old as she walked across Alpine in the crosswalk.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

Police said they do not suspect that speed or impairment was a factor in this crash.

Neither woman has been identified.

Anybody who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Officer Steve Coon at 720-626-9749 or email at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov reference case 24-0057.