Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman, 90, dies in hospital after she was hit by car in Boulder

Boulder- Alpine Ave Auto Ped
Denver7
Boulder- Alpine Ave Auto Ped
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 18:24:58-05

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are investigating a crash where a driver hit and killed a 90-year-old woman who was walking in a crosswalk on Wednesday morning.

The Boulder Police Department said its officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and Alpine Avenue around 9:18 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found an injured pedestrian. The woman, who was 90 years old, was transported to a hospital, where she died Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 3, 11am

Based on officers' investigation, they said the driver of a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica was headed south on Broadway and turned left onto Alpine Avenue. The driver struck the 90-year-old as she walked across Alpine in the crosswalk.

The driver, a 35-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

Police said they do not suspect that speed or impairment was a factor in this crash.

Neither woman has been identified.

Anybody who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Officer Steve Coon at 720-626-9749 or email at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov reference case 24-0057.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives