Woman, 80, reported missing after leaving University of Colorado Anschutz hospital Friday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A woman who was last seen leaving the University of Colorado Anschutz hospital on Friday morning has been reported missing.

Annie Mae Swinger, 80, was last seen leaving the hospital around 11 a.m. Friday, according to the University of Colorado Anschutz Police Department.

She has a cognitive disorder that affects her memory, police said.

Last time she was seen, she was wearing a blue zip-up jacket with black leggings.

Swinger is described as a Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anybody who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the University of Colorado Anschutz Police Department at 303-724-4444.

