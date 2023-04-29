Woman, 13-year-old who recently moved to Colorado killed in Nebraska crash

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — A woman and a 13-year-old who had recently moved to eastern Colorado were killed in a crash in Nebraska Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Furnas County, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

A Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound on Highway 283. At the same time, a Dodge Ram 3500 pulling an empty car trailer was heading westbound on Highway 89, which has a stop sign at the Highway 283 intersection.

According to NSP, the Dodge ran the stop sign and struck the passenger side of the Hyundai.

There were five people inside the Hyundai at the time of the crash.

One passenger — identified as Miriam Mejia Barrientos, 46 — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sloan Luna Portillo, 13, was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Hyundai — identified as Olvin Luna, 43 — and an 11-year-old girl were taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital. Luna was then flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln.

The fifth passenger, an 11-year-old boy, was taken to Norton County Hospital in Norton, Kansas, and then flown to a Wichita hospital.

According to NSP, Olvin Luna is the father of Sloan Luna Portillo, and Miriam Mejia Barrientos is the mother of the two 11-year-olds. The relationship between Luna and Barrientos is unknown at this time.

NSP said all five had recently moved to Burlington, Colorado.

The two occupants of the Dodge were taken to Norton County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver — identified as Kyiaz Ulanov, 28, of Lynnwood, Washington — was arrested for two counts of motor vehicle homicide and willful reckless driving, NSP said.