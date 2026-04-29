With the Nuggets advancing to Game 6, Denver7 asked "Joker" to stop by for an interview

DENVER — Nuggets Nation packed Ball Arena to witness Game 5 at home on Monday night. The Nuggets proved to fans this would not be the last game of the season, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125 to 113. Now, for one person in the crowd, this win was even more meaningful to fuel his passion for impersonating Nikola Jokić.

Originally from California, Henry Marken is not a 'traditional Nuggets fan,' but he made the trip to the Mile High to catch Game 5 and made a special stop by Denver7 to share how the MVP skits came to life. He remembered watching a series with the "Joker" on a roll and was in awe of his post-game interview.

"I was like this is crazy and this is insane. This is the best player in the world and it looks like it's just another day of the 9 to 5," said Marken. "I made one video because nobody, I didn't see any Yokic content, and just kind of took off. Now this is like life."

Denver7 gave him a Mile High welcome with Marken even playing a one-on-one against Denver7 sports anchor/reporter Nick Rothschild.

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He described this as his 'third season' of creating Jokić content, and while the MVP may not know of his impersonator, he can't help but go all out in his videos.

"But I have actually since studied Serbian, so I could do whenever he has to make a phone call to his brothers or to someone on his team. I will literally speak in Serbian," Marken said.

As far as his most popular videos on social media, Marken said it was the first-ever get ready with me where he tried to incorporate specific things about him.

David Tay

"I think that went for around 20 to 30 million across platforms, and that was after Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, Barstool came in, and they just started reposting it, because no one was doing Jokić content, and I was like this is crazy," Marken said.

The type of content has hit the heart, reminding Marken of a greater reason to

"We all kind of have that struggle where it's like, job is job, and then you want to just go ride off into the sunset on your, you know, metaphoric horse"

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His talents are not limited to the "Joker," with Marken creating skits about Luka Dončić, Patrick Mahomes, and Cris Collinsworth. Marken did let us know there is more on the horizon with some upcoming content plans.

"I'm shooting a long-form YouTube show this summer. I'm really excited about. I'm doing sort of like a Curb Your Enthusiasm meets my bits... I'm thinking to do ten episodes around 9 or 10 minutes each release and once a week, all summer, during the off-season. The show is called 'Friends from Work,'" Marken said.

The playoff party is in full swing for both the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche and Maggy Wolanske is on the hunt for your wildest, most heartwarming, or downright entertaining sports stories! Got a tale that needs telling? Send her an email at maggy.wolanske@denver7.com and help keep the good times rolling!