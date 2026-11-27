DENVER, Colo. — With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s, the city and county of Denver will activate its Cold Weather Shelter plan.

The Department of Housing Stability will provide extra shelter beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, and ending on Sunday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m.

Cold Weather Shelter activation occurs when overall shelter system capacity is exceeded and one of the following criteria is met:



A Cold Weather Advisory, Extreme Cold Watch, or Warning is issued by the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service [weather.gov] has forecasted overnight low temperatures of 25 degrees Fahrenheit or below

has forecasted overnight low temperatures of 25 degrees Fahrenheit or below Forecasted snowfall of two or more inches in Denver

Individuals in need of shelter should go to the city’s “front door” shelter access points ( denvergov.org/findshelter [denvergov.org] ), which have expanded capacity for the cold weather. Front door shelters include:



For individual men – Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth/young adults ages 12-24 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

For families – Inn at the Highlands, 2601 Zuni St. For additional support or questions contact the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

A 24-hour shelter will also be available at city facilities located at 2601 W. 7th Ave. beginning at 3 p.m.

Families in need of shelter must go in person with their children to the Inn at the Highlands, 2601 Zuni St., to access services. Intake hours for family shelter vouchers begin at 9 a.m. on the day the shelter is activated. Families who need additional support or have questions can call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

All shelter sites are pet-friendly and provide food, showers, and blankets.

Transportation will run daily from downtown shelters to cold weather shelter sites.

Security will be present at each site, and shelters will deactivate once the weather improves.

Cold weather poses serious danger to individuals outside or without adequate heat, and the city encourages everyone in such situations to come inside. Residents who see someone in need should call 311 or direct them to the nearest shelter.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter [denvergov.org] . To receive Cold Weather Shelter alerts, text INDOORS to 67289.

Last season, the city provided 39 nights of cold weather shelter, serving an average of 335 individuals and 103 families. These efforts reflect Denver’s commitment to protecting vulnerable residents and ensuring safe shelter during dangerous winter weather.

