With child care options tighter than ever, three dozen centers in Jefferson County get a funding boost

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Finding affordable quality early childhood care and education continues to be a challenge for families across the state.

Last spring, Denver7 reported that the number of day care licenses in Denver was going down, giving families fewer options.

Since then, it's only gotten tougher for some families. Federal funding cuts and increased need has impacted the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, which helps low income families afford daycare.

Right now some of the state's largest counties are under an enrollment freeze, meaning no one can sign up for that help any more. The counties under a freeze are: Adams, Alamosa, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Huerfano, Jefferson, Larimer, Mesa, Mineral, Montrose, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Summit and Weld.

One of those counties, Jefferson County, recently got a boost in funding to help solve the problem, courtesy of the Colorado Gives Foundation.

The organization awarded more than $1.6million to 38 different non-profits in Jefferson County that focus on early childhood care and education:



Nurturing Newborns was awarded $12,000.

MEC Disabilities was awarded $30,000.

Jeffco Public Schools was awarded $60,000.

Vitalhearts was awarded $20,000.

Early Childhood Service Corps was awarded $25,000.

Mountain Resource Center Inc was awarded $60,000.

Jefferson Center for Mental Health was awarded $28,000.

Jefferson County Public Health was awarded $60,000.

National Wildlife Federation was awarded $60,000.

YMCA of Metropolitan Denver was awarded $60,000.

Triad Bright Futures was awarded $90,000.

Jeffco Schools Foundation was awarded $60,000.

Colorado Statewide Parent Coalition was awarded $60,000.

Anchor Center for Blind Children was awarded $12,000.

40 West Arts Inc was awarded $15,000.

Nebula Early Childhood Collaborative Inc was awarded $30,000.

Bell Policy Center was awarded $60,000.

Reach Out and Read Colorado was awarded $50,000.

Jeffco Public Schools was awarded $90,000.

Invest In Kids was awarded $50,000.

BeyondHome was awarded $15,000.

Morrison Theatre Company was awarded $12,000.

Firefly Autism was awarded $60,000.

The Efshar Project was awarded $50,000.

Colorado Childrens Campaign Inc was awarded $50,000.

Roots Family Center was awarded $40,000.

University of Colorado Foundation was awarded $60,000.

Executives Partnering to Invest in Children was awarded $60,000.

Imagination Library of Colorado was awarded $9,000.

Healthy Child Care Colorado was awarded $60,000.

Jefferson County Public Library was awarded $60,000.

Bright by Three was awarded $35,000.

Cuenta Conmigo Coop was awarded $60,000.

Al-Naas Civic and Cultural Foundation was awarded $35,000.

Rocky Mountain Welcome Center was awarded $30,000.

Colorado Coalition for the Homeless was awarded $10,000.

Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association Inc was awarded $30,000.

Hope House of Colorado was awarded $60,000.

"I was a young mom and being a single mom, I know how much it takes to do all that," said Amber Adams, who teaches at the Hope House Early Learning Center.

She said it was so tough to find childcare for her son when he was younger, that it's actually what inspired her to pursue a career in early childhood education.

"You have to sacrifice a lot to pay for daycare or pay for food on the table," said Adams.

Hope House focuses on child care and other resources for teen mothers.

"Since I got her into the school, she's absolutely flourished," said Delfina Miranda, a young mother whose daughter is enrolled in the Early Learning Center.

It's a critical part of children development, that isn't very easy to find. A recent study of Jefferson County parents showed 71% said it's difficult to find child care.

Hope House said they will be using their $60,000 to bolster the work they're doing.

"This particular grant will go towards serving our moms in our Early Learning Program at our Resource Center, where the moms can have their children for up to three hours at a time, while mom is studying for GED or taking a parenting class," said Lisa Steven, Founder of Hope House Colorado, "It will also help us with the expenses of the Early Learning Center. We are currently looking for a behavioral therapist to partner with as well as coach."