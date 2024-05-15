Winter Park Resort donates $80K from uphill skiing sales to Grand County nonprofits

WINTER PARK, Colo. — The proceeds Winter Park Resort collected from its uphill skiing program this winter have totaled more than $80,000, which will go to several local nonprofits.

Through the past few winters, skiers have been able to purchase uphill access and an armband to explore the mountain in a new way. The armbands cost $25.

This year, proceeds from these sales totaled more than $80,000, which were distributed between Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR), Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment (C-RAD) and Friends of Berthoud Pass.

This marked the highest total proceeds from this program since it began in 2021:



2021 total: $47,000

2022 total: $58,000

2023 total: $70,000

2024 total: $80,000

GCSAR is a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides yearround emergency backcountry services in Grand County. The search and rescue organization relies on community donations and grants.

Last year, its volunteer force logged more than 11,000 hours and completed 76 missions. They saved at least seven lives.

The nonprofit C-RAD trains dog teams to successfully locate people trapped in avalanches in Colorado's backcountry. C-RAD dogs go through intense training on a regular basis and their handlers — who are also their owners — are always right beside them.

After a dog-handler team becomes a C-RAD member, they can attend trainings and courses to refine their competence in the field. Through that, the dogs, handlers and avalanche technicians can then become a C-RAD validated team.

Dogs saving lives: Meet the pups training to make avalanche rescues

The third nonprofit is Friends of Berthoud Pass, which works to preserve the legacy of public recreation on Berthoud Pass. The group promotes safety education, backcountry access and environment stewardship.

The Winter Park armband identifies an uphill skier as somebody who has read and agreed to the resort's rules. They have access to more than 1/3 of Winter Park's 3,081 skiable acres. Click here for a map of the uphill routes.

To learn more about the uphill program at Winter Park, visit the resort's website here or email wplifttickets@winterparkresort.com.