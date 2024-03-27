Windsor police officer arrested following alleged domestic violence incident in late 2023

WINDSOR, Colo. — A Windsor police officer was arrested Tuesday following an alleged domestic violence incident in Cañon City in late 2023.

The Windsor Police Department said it became aware of potential criminal misconduct on February 20 involving Vladimir Zhizhin, 44. The incident happened in late 2023 while Zhizhin was off-duty, according to Windsor police.

After Windsor police officials learned of the incident, the department notified the Cañon City Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Zhizhin was placed on administrative leave.

Cañon City police on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Zhizhin for stalking (Class 5 felony), second-degree burglary (Class 3 felony) and harassment. Windsor PD said the charged crimes were allegedly committed as acts of domestic violence.

Zhizhin was booked into the Weld County Jail in Greeley.

“The Windsor Police Department takes integrity, accountability, and transparency very seriously,” said Interim Chief of Police Aaron Lopez in a statement. “Our hearts go out to those involved in this case as well as anyone whose life has been impacted by domestic violence.”

Zhizhin was hired by Windsor PD on April 24, 2023, and was assigned to the patrol division. He remains on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.