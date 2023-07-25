Windsor police investigating suspected DUI crash where passenger's arm was severed

WINDSOR, Colo. — A passenger's arm was severed in a ATV crash in Windsor in which the driver may have been under the influence, according to police.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Windsor Police Department responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Blossom Grove Court.

At the scene, police said they found a 2018 Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle on its side. They determined the driver had tried to turn around in the cul-de-sac when it crashed.

A 35-year-old passenger was seriously injured in the crash and his arm was severed, police said. He was transported to a hospital. In addition, a 14-month-old passenger had minor injuries.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Antonio Arellano-Hernandez of Northglenn, was arrested and charged with vehicular assault, DUI per se, and reckless driving.

Windsor police is continuing to investigate this crash.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Windsor Officer Joseph Dalrymple at 970-674-6400.