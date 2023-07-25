Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Windsor police investigating suspected DUI crash where passenger's arm was severed

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
windsor police.png
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 15:42:42-04

WINDSOR, Colo. — A passenger's arm was severed in a ATV crash in Windsor in which the driver may have been under the influence, according to police.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Windsor Police Department responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Blossom Grove Court.

At the scene, police said they found a 2018 Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle on its side. They determined the driver had tried to turn around in the cul-de-sac when it crashed.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 25, 11am

A 35-year-old passenger was seriously injured in the crash and his arm was severed, police said. He was transported to a hospital. In addition, a 14-month-old passenger had minor injuries.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Antonio Arellano-Hernandez of Northglenn, was arrested and charged with vehicular assault, DUI per se, and reckless driving.

Windsor police is continuing to investigate this crash.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Windsor Officer Joseph Dalrymple at 970-674-6400.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed