Windsor police investigating crash involving 18-year-old driver, 7 juveniles

WINDSOR, Colo. — Windsor police suspect speeding and alcohol may have been factors in a crash that sent an 18-year-old driver and juvenile passenger to a hospital with serious injuries on Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Windsor Police Department responded to a report of a crash near Eastman Park Drive and State Highway 257.

Based on the officers' investigation, the 18-year-old driver of a 2006 GMC Yukon was heading southbound on State Highway 257 when the person lost control and the car hit a signal pole and light pole on the west side of the road, police said.

The driver and a juvenile passenger were both seriously injured and transported to a hospital. In addition, six other passengers — all juveniles — were released to their parents at the scene, police said.

The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Windsor police said they suspect alcohol and speeding are contributing factors to the crash.

Anybody with information about the crash is asked to contact Winsor Police Officer Natasha Jensen at 970-674-6400 or email njensen@windsorgov.com.