Winchell's Donut House's future uncertain after RV crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's been a week since an RV crashed through Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood, leaving the driver and one customer with serious injuries. The owner is still figuring out what will happen next for his business.

Hassan Batikha, the owner, said there were only a few people inside when the crash happened. He said it sounded like an explosion.

"I couldn't breathe. It just stopped for a minute, and I remember it was unbelievable," he said.

A 70-year-old man, who Batikha said stopped by the donut shop frequently, was the only customer there at the time and was thrown across the room. He's recovering from serious injuries.

The Lakewood Police Department said the driver lost control while attempting to make a left turn, but no additional details on what caused the crash were available. Police said the driver is still recovering from serious injuries. So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.

Now, Batikha is trying to figure out how to move forward. He said the future of his business is still uncertain. Building inspectors have assessed the damages and deemed the shop is a total loss and must be demolished, according to Batikha.

Since the building is too unsafe and will be torn down, Batikha is now looking at other potential locations, including one that is 0.2 miles away.

He's not sure how long it would take to relocate, especially because he is facing financial obstacles and said everything is more expensive than it used to be.

"I can't even salvage it. Most of my equipment is not gonna be salvaged. I mean, I'm just throwing away everything and maybe just saving a small truck load," he said.

Batikha has been helping his seven employees, who were left without a job, get hired at other Winchell's locations around the Denver metro area.

