Wildlife officials investigate possible wolf kill in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are investigating a possible wolf kill of a calf on a Jackson County ranch.

CPW said it received a report of a possible wolf depredation of a calf sometime on Saturday. The agency said local staff are conducting a field investigation.

Jackson County rancher Don Gittleson discovered the calf Saturday afternoon, but told Steamboat Radio he thinks the kill took place the night before.

The wolf or wolves that may be involved are part of the 10 animals that were reintroduced to Colorado in December as part of the state's voter-mandated reintroduction effort.

If a wolf depredation incident is confirmed, Gittleson would be eligible for fair market value compensation if he submits a claim.

CPW set up a wolf depredation report site to inform the public about confirmed livestock depredations by wolves in Colorado.