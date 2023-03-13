Watch Now
Wholesome moment: 'Irish Goodbye' Oscar winners sing 'Happy Birthday' to star James Martin

Martin has Down syndrome, and his story — from Starbucks barista to the Oscar stage — has captured the imagination of many in recent weeks.
Posted: 7:57 PM, Mar 12, 2023
Updated: 2023-03-12 21:57:46-04
95th Academy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ross White, from left, James Martin, Tom Berkeley and Seamus O'Hara accept the award for best live action short film for "An Irish Goodbye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
95th Academy Awards - Show

Here’s an Oscar song that wasn’t planned: “Happy birthday” was performed, on stage and by many in the audience, for “An Irish Goodbye” star James Martin after the movie won best live action short film. The actor turned 31 on Sunday.

