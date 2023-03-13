Wholesome moment: 'Irish Goodbye' Oscar winners sing 'Happy Birthday' to star James Martin

Here’s an Oscar song that wasn’t planned: “Happy birthday” was performed, on stage and by many in the audience, for “An Irish Goodbye” star James Martin after the movie won best live action short film. The actor turned 31 on Sunday.
Martin has Down syndrome, and his story — from Starbucks barista to the Oscar stage — has captured the imagination of many in recent weeks.
'An Irish Goodbye' secures the Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/jpvXpEmqaI— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023