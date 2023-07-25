White Ranch Park's decades-old Belcher Hill to undergo trail construction

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The largest park in the Jeffco Open Space (JCOS) system is undergoing construction to reduce erosion on one of its most popular trails.

At nearly 4,000 acres, White Ranch Park offers more than 20 miles of trails for hikers, runners, bicyclists and equestrians to enjoy. And one section of a trail is in dire need of an upgrade.

Matt Robbins, community connections director of JCOS, explained that the department is working on developing a more sustainable trail along Belcher Hill, which runs about four miles from the park's east trailhead uphill toward the west trailhead.

Changes coming to Belcher Hill Trail at White Ranch Park

"Currently, there's a section of trail that we've worked on several times over the past couple of decades — this trail was originally designed several decades ago," Robbins said. "We're just unable to sustain that trail."

He estimated that section of trail could be 40 years old.

JCOS is inviting registered volunteers to lend a hand on Aug. 5 as a celebration of Colorado Day, which is Aug. 1. To sign up, click here and then click "Colorado Day Project: Trail Building at White Ranch Park West" on Aug. 5 in the calendar. Volunteers can also help with restoration work that day, which is a less strenuous option.

Crews will help cut an alternative route for a 1,000-foot section of the Belcher Hill Trail near Sawmill Campground, and expand it to 2,000 feet. Some members of JCOS's team have already started to cut segments of the trail this week, but the shaping and designing aspects will take place on Aug 5. Robbins said this work will make the trail more safe and sustainable.

Thirty volunteers — of any age and ability — are needed to help build this new trail.

"We'll make sure to have plenty of shade and water and refreshments for anyone who's able to volunteer and, as always, we're going to provide breakfast and lunch," Robbins said.

"This is one of what we call our Big Five Events," he continued. "These are our volunteer projects where we have large group incentives (and) large group activities. It's as simple as going onto the Jefferson County Open Space website and getting on the volunteer section and the dropdown and just signing up for this event or for one of our other events that we have coming up."

Robbins said Colorado Day is a special day for JCOS.

"We're so proud of our state and what we're able to do and providing this opportunity in the outdoors," he said.

In addition to this project, JCOS said it is doing forestry management work at the Sawmill Campground in the park. The construction will affect campsites 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Visitors should expect to see vehicles and equipment on the service road near the campsites. The work may be noisy, JCOS said. This work is scheduled for Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is slated to be completed by the end of the summer.

To learn more about White Ranch Park, click here.