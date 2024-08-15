White pickup truck reportedly rear ends Subaru, causing it to roll over on I-25, Colorado State Patrol says

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway in Adams County after a white pickup truck reportedly rear-ended a Subaru, causing it to rollover on Interstate 25 before leaving the scene of the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol troopers.

The hit-and-run happened on southbound I-25 at E. 58th Ave. late Thursday morning. Troopers said it involved a Subaru Legacy, a Mazda C50, and a Toyota Rav4.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white pickup truck with green lettering on it.

Troopers were able to determine that the white pickup truck rear-ended the Subaru Legacy, causing it to rollover. The Subaru then crashed into the Mazda C50 and the Toyota Rav4, according to a spokesperson with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

One passenger inside the Subaru was taken to a hospital, but the passenger’s condition was not immediately known.

The roadway was closed from 10:53 a.m. until 12:01 p.m. Thursday.

If you witnessed this crash or have any additional information and have not spoken with investigators, you are asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol through the Denver Regional Communication Center at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D243199.