Where to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting across Colorado on Monday

DENVER – As Colorado grapples with yet another mass shooting during a holiday week, this time at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, those looking to come together to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting can do at several vigils throughout the state Monday.

University of Colorado — Colorado Springs, University Center 303

1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway – 12 p.m.

There will be community support and a healing circle at the UCCS University Center as the community gathers for solidarity, healing and morning.

University of Colorado — Colorado Springs, Student Life Lounge

1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway – 2 p.m.

Students from UCCS will be gathering at the Student Life Lounge to make cards/posters in solidarity for those who were harmed in the deadly mass shooting at Club Q.

Voodoo Leatherworks — Colorado Springs

2422 Busch Ave. – 3 p.m.

Voodoo Leatherworks will be holding a space for grieving as the community deals with the tragedy in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting. Mental health providers will be available.

University of Colorado Springs — mountain lion statue

1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway – 5 p.m.

The community in Colorado Springs is invited to attend a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting that will be taking place at the mountain lion statue in the UCCS campus. You are asked to bring a candle.

First Congressional Church — Colorado Springs

20 East St. Vrain Street - 5 p.m.

First Congressional Church will be holding a reflective space to come together to grieve and support each other following the deadly mass shooting at Club Q.

Acacia Park - Colorado Springs

115 East Platte Avenue - 5 p.m.

Colorado Springs residents are invited to attend a community vigil/gathering to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting at Acacia Park.

Fritzy's — Colorado Springs

103 South Wahsatch Avenue - 6 p.m.

Fritzy's will be holding a vigil and open mic starting at 6 p.m. for those interesting in forming community in the wake of the Club Q shooting.

BE Together : Letters to our Family — Denver

Globeville Riverfront Art Center (GRACe), 888 E. 50th Avenue - 6 p.m.

Come write a letter. Most importantly, BE together. It could be to someone affected by the horrors of the shooting in the Springs. We are important, and we need each other. For more information about this gathering in honor of the Club Q shootings, click here.

Vista Grande Community Church — Colorado Springs

5460 N. Union Boulevard - 7 p.m.

Vista Grande Community Church is gathering virtually to "mourn the 5 who have been stolen from us and grieve whatever you need to in the presence of those who love and care for you" in the wake of the Club Q shooting. For more information on this event, click here.

Colorado interfaith community vigil at ReelWorks/Tracks Denver — Denver

1399 35th Street - 7 p.m.

OneColorado, The Interfaith Alliance, The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Rocky Mountain Rabbis and Cantors (RMRC), Temple Emanuel, and JEWISHcolorado and its Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) are coordinating a vigil at ReelWorks/Tracks Denver in memory of the five people who were killed and to share prayers of healing for the 25 injured at a weekend mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis will address the gathering.

The event can be stream lived on YouTube by clicking here.