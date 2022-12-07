Wheat Ridge Walgreens employee saves dog from strangulation death

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Walgreens employee is being recognized by the Wheat Ridge Police Department for her quick actions on Sunday that saved a dog from a probable strangulation death.

Rita, who works at a Walgreens on Wadsworth, rescued a dog who was being choked by a woman using a cell phone charging cord inside a car at the Walgreens parking lot, according to Wheat Ridge police.

The woman accused of choking the animal said she was experiencing a mental health crisis and was transported to the hospital. She is facing felony animal cruelty charges, police said.

Police said Rita heard the dog was in pain and rushed out to the parking lot to rescue the animal. She and her manager used a leash from inside the store to secure the dog after the animal was freed from the suspect.

The animal sustained injuries but is expected to be OK. The dog is a year old and named Roni and is currently under medical observation at a veterinary hospital, police said.

Wheat Ridge police said Rita would be more than happy to have Roni when she comes up for adoption.