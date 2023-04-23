Wheat Ridge police locates family of boy who wandered into 7-Eleven overnight

UPDATE | Police announced they have located the parents of a boy who was found at a 7-Eleven store early Sunday morning. Officers are also working with child protective services.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for help locating the parents of a small boy who wandered into a 7-Eleven store early Sunday morning.

The child, who is about 3 years old, walked into the 7-Eleven at West 50th Avenue and Kipling Street around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

Police said he appears to be in good health but isn’t able to provide them much information about his identity.

Officers have been canvassing the area, going door-to-door in an attempt to locate the boy’s family. But they have been unsuccessful so far, according to police.

The child is under supervision at the police department.