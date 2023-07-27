Watch Now
Wheat Ridge police searching for stolen car with dog inside

If you see the missing dog, call 303-237-2220
malachi_Wheat Ridge Police Department
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 14:32:56-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a car that was stolen — with a dog inside — in Wheat Ridge on Thursday morning.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the car, an Audi A4 with Arizona license plate BEA1BYA, was stolen from a Circle K gas station at 4885 Kipling Street, just north of Interstate 70.

malachi_Wheat Ridge Police Department

Two dogs were inside the car, police said. One of them was recovered uninjured. The dog's brother, named Malachi, remains missing. The car has also not been found.

Anybody who sees the car is asked to call 911. If you see the missing dog, call 303-237-2220.

