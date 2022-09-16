Wheat Ridge police investigating possible DUI after head-on crash on I-70

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A pickup truck driver who was reportedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge Friday morning was transported to a hospital after they struck multiple vehicles, police said.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said its officers responded to a head-on crash in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Ward Road. All westbound lanes were shut down just after the crash. Police said they determined other "less serious collisions" were part of the crash.

Police said the driver may have been under the influence at the time. They said the believe the driver struck several other cars.

The driver's injuries, and information on the other driver in the head-on crash, are unknown.

As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.