Wheat Ridge police identify DoorDash driver wanted in King Soopers assault case

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Wheat Ridge police announced Wednesday that investigators have identified a DoorDash driver wanted in connection with an assault at King Soopers earlier this year.

Authorities did not release the man's name, and it is unclear whether any citations were issued or arrests were made.

Police allege that on January 13, the DoorDash driver assaulted another customer while conducting a transaction at a King Soopers store.

Investigators say he left the DoorDash groceries behind after the alleged assault.

Police have not disclosed the severity of any injuries or released additional details about what led to the incident.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers issued a crime alert related to the case last week.

But authorities did not say whether information generated by that alert contributed to the identification of the suspect.

