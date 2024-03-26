Wheat Ridge crash injures two I-70 roadside workers

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are investigating a crash that seriously injured two roadside workers on Interstate 70 Tuesday.

Police responded to the crash scene near the Ward Road exit around noon. An unknown number of vehicles were involved in a crash on the left shoulder.

Police said the two workers injured in the crash were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers involved stayed on the scene, police said.

At least two lanes were closed to traffic in the area, causing delays to eastbound traffic.