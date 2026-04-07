Whataburger submits plans for Castle Rock location, marking return to Denver Metro

DENVER — The Denver metro area could soon get its first Whataburger in decades.

Based on a land use application posted on the town’s website, the Texas-based chain intends to open its next Colorado location in Castle Rock.

The application, submitted in November 2025, states that, if approved, construction near the Outlets at Castle Rock would be the next step.

No timeline has been provided for when construction will begin.

Additionally, the application indicates the restaurant would operate 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Springs area, including Monument, already hosts multiple Whataburger locations.

If opened, the Castle Rock location would bring Whataburger back to the Denver metro for the first time since the early 1980s—over 40 years ago.