What will Trump’s “Unleashing American Energy” mean for Colorado, nation?

The mantra of “drill, baby, drill” could become reality if President Donald Trump’s executive orders succeed in ramping up oil and gas production in Colorado and nationwide, a goal of industry supporters and a fear for advocates of public lands and renewable energy.

Trump declared an energy emergency he said the previous administration created by pursuing “a precariously inadequate and intermittent energy supply,” a broadside at the increasing deployment of renewable energy.

But it’s unclear if the U.S., the world’s leading producer of oil and natural gas, will see stepped-up drilling even with Trump’s push for more. Analysts note the industry has been more focused in recent years on cash flow rather than more flows from wells.

And environmental organizations said Coloradans and other Westerners have consistently supported conservation of public lands and protections for air, water and wildlife in the face of increased development.

For their part, national and state industry representatives praised the executive order issued on Trump’s first day in office that calls for unleashing “America’s affordable and reliable energy,” specifically oil and gas. Other sources being promoted are coal, hydropower, biofuels, critical minerals and nuclear power.

