What to look for in mosquito repellents

Posted at 10:43 AM, May 25, 2024
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Mosquito season is starting to rev up across much of the United States. So you might want to pause summer vacation planning and consider what to look for in insect repellents.

U.S. officials say to look only at EPA-registered repellents. But those are only one line of defense.

You should also wear long sleeves and long pants. And avoid going out at dusk and dawn, when some types of mosquito tend to be most active.

Also, try to remove standing water from around your home if you can, because mosquitoes need to breed in water.

