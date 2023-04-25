What owners should know about insuring Hyundai, Kia vehicles in Colorado

DENVER — Some Colorado vehicle owners continue to face problems insuring Hyundai and Kia models due to the increased risk of theft they face.

Last week, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined 16 other attorneys general in urging a national recall of Hyundai and Kia models that have ignition switches that are easily bypassed and lack engine immobilizers.

Denver7 spoke with Morgan Lloyd, an independent insurance agent in the Denver area. He said he hears from clients on a weekly basis struggling to insure their Kia and Hyundai vehicles, and has also been sharing insights with vehicle owners on Reddit.

“It’s frustrating for everybody. It’s frustrating for me,” Lloyd said. “You find a great package for somebody, and then it all falls through because of this. You know, it’s really maddening”

Below is the list of the top 10 vehicles stolen in Colorado in 2022, according to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. Six of the top 10 are Kia and Hyundai models.



Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Kia Sportage

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Optima

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Elantra

Ford F-250

Honda Civic

Kia Sorento

GMC Sierra

Both Kia and Hyundai have rolled out software updates to prevent thefts, but also have said their vehicles comply with federal safety standards and therefore don’t need to be recalled.

Lloyd said there are still currently some insurance providers who will offer coverage, including Nationwide and Traveler’s. However, he's seen the list of options consistently shrink.

“This is changing constantly,” Lloyd said. “Don’t assume you’re going to be able to even get coverage with any carrier at this point. Just shop around, and you’re going to have to work to get coverage.”

Ultimately, Lloyd recommends either switching vehicles or avoiding impacted models entirely, if that is an option.

“I’d say get a Toyota, get a Honda,” he laughed. “You know, get something a little more reliable, that was better built [and] didn’t have this issue.”