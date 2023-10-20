Westminster police working to contact barricaded suspect accused of assaulting deputy

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Authorities in Westminster are working to contact a barricaded suspect who allegedly assaulted a deputy on Friday.

The Westminster Police Department said they, along with SWAT, are working around W. 121st Avenue and N. Zuni Street.

The deputy, who is with Adams County, did not have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Schools in the area will stay on "secure" status until the issue is resolved.

No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated.

