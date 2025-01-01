Westminster police: US 36 driver struck, killed after getting out of truck to confront another driver

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a road rage incident on US 36 Wednesday.

Police said a road rage incident occurred between two drivers, eventually ending in a confrontation on US 36, just west of Church Ranch Boulevard.

A 30-year-old man got out of his truck to confront another driver when he was struck by an SUV traveling in the westbound lanes, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor after officers discovered an open container of alcohol in the fatal victim’s truck.

Police said no charges have been filed yet pending the investigation.