Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Westminster police: Suspected DUI driver strikes, injures man sleeping in tent near I-25

Police-generic-siren.png
KMGH
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 12:43:38-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a crash off Interstate 25 early Saturday morning seriously injured a man sleeping in a tent next to the freeway in Westminster.

Giang Tran, 23, was booked into the Adams County Detention Center on charges of vehicular assault—DUI after the 3:16 a.m. crash, according to Westminster Police Department.

Police said Tran was southbound on I-25 when he veered off the interstate at 136th Avenue to avoid another motorist. His vehicle struck a man who was sleeping in a tent located off the roadway.

The man in the tent was seriously injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

Police said weather conditions and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash. Tran stayed on scene, according to police.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.