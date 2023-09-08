Westminster police searching for missing 20-year-old with developmental disabilities

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 20-year-old who is developmentally disabled has been missing since 5 p.m. Wednesday out of Westminster.

The Westminster Police Department said Zachery Bryant Chance was last seen along the 9900 block of Hoyt Way.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, family said his phone's location appeared to be near W. 60th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver.

Westminster Police Department

Police said they presume he is using buses to get around.

Chance has autism and Tourette syndrome, police said.

Chance is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He is 210 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white AND1 brand basketball shorts and gray New Balance shoes with a green accent on them.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released a Developmental Disabilities Alert for Chance.

Anybody who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.