Westminster police officer driving on Sheridan Boulevard struck, killed pedestrian

The police department said the pedestrian stepped into the street just before he was hit
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jul 05, 2023
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Westminster police officer driving down Sheridan Boulevard on Tuesday evening struck and killed a pedestrian who stepped into the street, the police department said.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer with the Westminster Police Department was driving southbound on Sheridan Boulevard. As the officer neared 107th Avenue, just north of Westminster City Park, a pedestrian stepped into the road and the officer struck the person.

The pedestrian, identified only as a man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

The officer was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating this crash. It will present its findings to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges are appropriate or not.

No other details on this crash were immediately available.

